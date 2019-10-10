Meeting of CIS foreign ministers in Ashgabat

Turkmenistan is going to host the CIS Council of Heads of State. Our President will also take part in it. The summit of the Commonwealth leaders was preceded by the meeting of the foreign ministers. This is traditional practice. At the meeting, Belarus explained its stance on matters of regional security. The CIS partners have been informed of the initiatives taken by the President of Belarus in this regard. Among the important topics is the draft strategy for ensuring information security in the CIS countries.



Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus: "This matter is becoming a high priority these days. You can see what claims are made by a number of countries with regard to other countries. We bear witness to hacker attacks launched against entire countries. This is why the matter will be discussed at the session of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council and the session of the CIS Heads of State Council. Belarus has something to share with the colleagues. We have adopted the relevant information security concept and there are a number of initiatives aimed at improving these efforts."



The important documents also include an agreement on cooperation in counteracting corruption, a program on cooperation in fighting terrorism and other violent manifestations of extremism. Apart from the CIS Heads of State Council is expected to pass an address to CIS nations and the international community on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet nation's victory in the Great Patriotic War.



Alexander Lukashenko will traditionally hold a series of talks with foreign colleagues on bilateral cooperation during the summit.



