Interaction between Cuba and Belarus discussed in House of Representatives
The collective West is trying to aggravate the events in various parts of the planet. It is possible to successfully resist challenges thrown from abroad only together with reliable partners. This was discussed at the meeting between the working group of Belarusian parliamentarians and Cuban Ambassador to Belarus Juan Valdes Figueroa.
Medical and political interaction became an important part of the conversation. The deputies are confident that the experience of Belarus and Cuba will strengthen our states and make them even stronger.
