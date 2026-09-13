WHO Director-General Plans to Visit Belarus

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus intends to visit Belarus. This was announced during a meeting between Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov and the WHO chief, held on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi, BELTA reports, citing the Foreign Ministry's press service.

According to the ministry, the meeting took place as part of efforts to develop practical cooperation between Belarus and the World Health Organization.

"The WHO chief expressed his intention to visit Belarus to familiarize himself with national approaches to providing medical care to citizens, exchange experience in specific areas of healthcare delivery, and gain a deeper understanding of other Belarusian practices of interest to the WHO," the Foreign Ministry press service noted.