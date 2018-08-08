Japan to expand diplomatic presence in Belarus in 2019

This was said today at the meeting of the Chairman of the Council of the Republic with head of the Japan-Belarus interparliamentary friendship group, Chairman of the Special Committee of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Japan for Regional Revitalization Hiromichi Watanabe. Mikhail Myasnikovich welcomed Japan’s political decision to open a full-fledged embassy in Belarus. In his turn, Hiromichi Watanabe assured that a diplomat will be sent to Minsk in the rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary. This step, according to the parties, will contribute to even more active development of relations between Belarus and Japan.