Eurasian Intergovernmental Council sits in Nur-Sultan

Coal cooperation, import substitution and food security, as well as joint steps to counteract the sanctions pressure are the topics discussed today by the Prime Ministers at the inter-governmental meeting in Nur-Sultan. Many controversial points need to be resolved for full-fledged economic integration. The meeting lasted for four hours Instead of the planned hour and a half.

Belarus is interested in full-fledged cooperation with Kazakhstan. This is a bilateral dialogue on the fields of the Intergovernmental Council. An official visit of the President is being elaborated now. The efficiency of cooperation is proved by specific projects. In 2 years, the supplies of sets of parts for auto assembling have grown two and a half times. And an MTZ site has been opened in Kostanay. We are ready to launch new assemblies of passenger and municipal vehicles, to build housing and social facilities.

Belarus also had a substantive conversation at the bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan. The country is sending us observers for the referendum with a mission from the CIS. As for the economy, the last year's agreement provided for supply of buses including electric buses. And the agricultural equipment is leased to farmers through our bank. The export credits are another initiative. The Development Bank has sent its proposals to bankers from Bishkek.