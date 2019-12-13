Foreign Ministries of Belarus and Russia hold a joint session in Minsk

A meeting of the collegiums of foreign ministries of Belarus and Russia is held in Minsk, BelTA informs.



The Belarusian side is currently led by Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik, while the Russian delegation is headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Prior to the event, the ministers held a bilateral meeting.



"Integration processes, interregional contacts and coordinated actions in foreign policy are on the agenda of the meeting of the collegiums," said the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.



During the session the parties will discuss the cooperation of the diplomatic departments in implementationof the provisions of the Program of concerted actions in foreign policy for 2022-2023, cooperation in foreign policy planning, coordination of actions with regard to the EU, NATO and the Council of Europe and joint work in the OSCE.



"Particular attention will be paid to cooperation in multilateral platforms in the field of arms control, as well as countering the West's line of politicization of international economic and human rights organizations," the Russian Foreign Ministry said the day before.



