A meeting of the Tripartite Contact Group to resolve the situation in the Donbass will be held today in Minsk. Kiev at the talks will be represented by the ex-president of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma. Earlier, the Ukrainian leader, Vladimir Zelensky, assured that there are fresh developments on their part. Kiev, as it is known, is in favor of resuming negotiations on the Donbas in the Normandy format and for unblocking Minsk process.