$10 Billion on the Plate: Lukashenko Highlights Belarus’s Food Export Success

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is paying heightened attention to the agricultural sector, setting the goal of developing it still further. He stated this during a working visit to the Verkhnyedvinsk District, BELTA reported.

“We have saved our agriculture as a whole. But we must move further,” the Head of State said.

As one of the achievements, Alexander Lukashenko noted that the country exports food products worth $10 billion a year. In Belarus they have not only fed their own population and supplied decent volumes for export, but have also ensured an average wage of around $1,000 in equivalent terms.

“I care about people. I once promised $500. And today the country has an average wage of $1,000. We have done this. But we must move further,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

The President noted that his schedule currently includes many industrial topics, yet he pays heightened attention to agriculture, setting goals for its further development. “Because a person must first of all eat. Then dress,” he stressed.

The Head of State declared that much still remains to be done to bring Belarusian agriculture as a whole to a high, decent level. In this regard he sees a horizon of tasks stretching two decades ahead. “That is why I keep pushing you, pushing you… So that I can shake you awake. So that later you can work without me. That is why I pay attention,” the President said.