Alexander Lukashenko gives interview to Russian journalist Vladimir Soloviev
As we speak, the President of Belarus is giving an interview to the Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov. He is well known to viewers as a host of socio-political talk shows on the Russia 1 TV channel, one of the most popular journalists on Russian TV. On weekdays and Sunday nights, his program features experts and politicians discussing current events on the Russian and international agenda. The journalist also works in the blogger format.The "Soloviev Life" channel, whose audience has more than 800,000 subscribers, is one of the top 20 most popular YouTube channels in Russia.
Our President, despite several high-profile interviews with international media outlets at the end of last year, does not stop talking to the press. Whatever seemingly tough and uncomfortable questions might be prepared by venerable journalists, Alexander Lukashenko is always open and honest, without any denials, ready to discuss the position of Minsk both on the domestic agenda and on the topics of big geopolitics.
