Alexander Lukashenko gives interview to Russian journalist Vladimir Soloviev

As we speak, the President of Belarus is giving an interview to the Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov. He is well known to viewers as a host of socio-political talk shows on the Russia 1 TV channel, one of the most popular journalists on Russian TV. On weekdays and Sunday nights, his program features experts and politicians discussing current events on the Russian and international agenda. The journalist also works in the blogger format.The "Soloviev Life" channel, whose audience has more than 800,000 subscribers, is one of the top 20 most popular YouTube channels in Russia.