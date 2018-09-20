Belarus interested in further enhancement of interaction with China

The corresponding statement was made by President Alexander Lukashenko as he met with member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC Zhao Leji who is paying a visit to Minsk.

Belarus and China have a trustful all-round strategic partnership. Belarus is the strategic point of a large-scale project "One Belt, One Way." For more than a quarter of a century of the history of diplomatic relations, the trade turnover has increased almost a hundredfold. Now this figure exceeds three billion dollars. The heads of state annually exchange visits and hold bilateral meetings at various summits. One of the recent events took place in June at Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

One of the most exemplary projects of the two countries is the Great Stone Industrial Park, where 37 residents are already registered. These are high-tech companies from China, Belarus, Russia, Austria and Germany. Next summer, a global economic forum will be held at its site.

Today, at the Independence Palace, the sides discussed new projects, and exchanged views on the quality of bilateral cooperation.