Today President Alexander Lukashenko met with the Ukrainian statesman and political figure Viktor Yushchenko. The fact that dialogue is better than confrontation is proved by our joint experience.

In the years of the most difficult relations between the official Minsk and the West, the ex-President of Ukraine helped to find a common language with Europeans and Americans, to establish a dialogue with the West. Under Yushchenko, progress was made in resolving the issue of demarcating the common border. And, of course, the centuries of historical ties of the peoples bring our countries together. Ukraine extended a helping hand when Belarus needed alternative energy supply routes. And our country gave a shoulder to its neighbors, when they were in trouble. Belarus accepted the citizens of Ukraine fleeing the war, and then became a platform for negotiations on a peaceful settlement.

The relations between Alexander Lukashenko and Viktor Yushchenko have always been warm and friendly. The third president of Ukraine led the country from 2005 to 2010. At a time when the word “confrontation” was heard more often in relations with the European Union, the Head of the Belarusian State thanked Yushchenko publicly for his support and “help” in normalizing the relations with the West.

Ukraine is in the top 3 of our main trade partners. And there is also an active transition from simple trade to complex cooperation ties. Now Ukraine has eight Belarusian joint assembly plants (tractors, combine harvesters, lifting equipment, trolley buses, MAZ equipment). The flagships of the domestic industry, such as BelAZ, MTZ and Atlant have their dealers in the regions. A network of Belarusian exporters is developed, it includes more than a hundred companies. New agreements and contracts will be announced very soon at the first forum of the regions of Belarus and Ukraine, it will be held in late October in Gomel.

The concept of "Minsk negotiating platform" is firmly fixed in the lexicon of experts from around the world. And the concept of "Minsk agreements" was included in the textbooks on diplomacy. Here, in the Palace of Independence, more than three years ago, the first negotiations took place between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany.

Since then, our capital has become a permanent meeting place for the parties to the Ukrainian conflict. During the fighting in Ukraine Belarus has become the second home for 150 thousand refugees. The presidential decree gave benefits to migrants: affordable medicine, education and jobs. Belarus regularly provides humanitarian aid to its southern neighbor.