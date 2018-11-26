3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko: Illusion of success unacceptable
The President has listened to the report on the most important issues of the development of Belarus this year and the plans for 2019. The equator of the current five-year period has been passed. On the one hand, the economy is growing in almost all branches. However, illusions of success are unacceptable, Alexander Lukashenko stressed. The Head of State requires to take into account all the risks and to identify new growth points. Everything should be included in the forecast documents.
According to the results of work in the last 10 months, all seven key performance indicators of the government and the National Bank were fulfilled. Next year's financing of such socially important areas as health, education, sports and culture was discussed as well. Recently, a lot of discussion has been around the updated Tax Code. The President demands to finalize the document.
