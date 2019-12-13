Alexander Lukashenko appoints Deputy Head of Presidential Administration

New appointments were made in the Presidential Administration, the ministries of information and agriculture yesterday. Alexander Lukashenko appointed Igor Lutsky new Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration. The Former Minister of Information will be responsible for social sphere, information and ideology. Vladimir Pertsov, who held the post of the director of Belarusian office of the Interstate TV and Radio Company Mir, was appointed to his post.





The President has two new aides in Minsk and Gomel regions

Alexander Lukashenko appointed two new aides in Minsk and Gomel regions - Alexander Butarev, former Chairman of the Gorki District Executive Committee, and Nikolai Rogashchuk, former Deputy Chairman of the Minsk Regional Executive Committee. They will have to deal with economic and personnel issues in the regions.