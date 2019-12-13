PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Alexander Lukashenko appoints Deputy Head of Presidential Administration

New appointments were made in the Presidential Administration, the ministries of information and agriculture yesterday. Alexander Lukashenko appointed Igor Lutsky new Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration. The Former Minister of Information will be responsible for social sphere, information and ideology. Vladimir Pertsov, who held the post of the director of Belarusian office of the Interstate TV and Radio Company Mir, was appointed to his post.

The President has two new aides in Minsk and Gomel regions

Alexander Lukashenko appointed two new aides in Minsk and Gomel regions - Alexander Butarev, former Chairman of the Gorki District Executive Committee, and Nikolai Rogashchuk, former Deputy Chairman of the Minsk Regional Executive Committee. They will have to deal with economic and personnel issues in the regions.

The head of state also agreed on the appointment of Andrei Kuntsevich as First Deputy Minister of Information. Igor Brylo became the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food. Alexey Guyda was appointed Head of the Main Department of the Personnel Policy of the Presidential Administration. Marina Kostyuchenko and Veronika Gudkova became members of the Gomel Regional Executive Committee.

