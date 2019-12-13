3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko appoints Deputy Head of Presidential Administration
New appointments were made in the Presidential Administration, the ministries of information and agriculture yesterday. Alexander Lukashenko appointed Igor Lutsky new Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration. The Former Minister of Information will be responsible for social sphere, information and ideology. Vladimir Pertsov, who held the post of the director of Belarusian office of the Interstate TV and Radio Company Mir, was appointed to his post.
The President has two new aides in Minsk and Gomel regions
Alexander Lukashenko appointed two new aides in Minsk and Gomel regions - Alexander Butarev, former Chairman of the Gorki District Executive Committee, and Nikolai Rogashchuk, former Deputy Chairman of the Minsk Regional Executive Committee. They will have to deal with economic and personnel issues in the regions.
The head of state also agreed on the appointment of Andrei Kuntsevich as First Deputy Minister of Information. Igor Brylo became the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food. Alexey Guyda was appointed Head of the Main Department of the Personnel Policy of the Presidential Administration. Marina Kostyuchenko and Veronika Gudkova became members of the Gomel Regional Executive Committee.
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All