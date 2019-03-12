3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko: "It is necessary to expand the influence of domestic media"
It is necessary to expand the sphere of influence of the domestic media so that the people of Belarus received reliable, complete and unbiased information without fake news. This task was set by President Alexander Lukashenko today at a meeting of the Security Council of Belarus.
As the Head of State noted, fake news is a big challenge for the country's information security. The concept of reliability in this area is also being worked out by many organizations and government agencies, including the Presidential Administration and the High-Tech Park.
