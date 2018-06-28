3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko commends good level of cooperation with Sberbank
The Belarusian President met with the chairman of Sberbank Herman Gref and commended the good level of cooperation with the bank. Alexander Lukashenko expressed gratitude to Herman Gref for active investment and lending to the country’s economy.
The financial corporation began investing in Belarus 8 years ago, when it repurchased the shares of BPS-Bank. Over this time, direct investment has amounted to 4 billion dollars. A player of this level on the Belarusian market is the best confirmation of the country's attractiveness to foreign capital.
Herman Gref noted that this time he came with a portfolio of new proposals and not only in the banking sector. Sberbank is ready to support educational projects and construction in Belarus. Last year, the bank bought a long-term construction project in the centre of Minsk. The head of the Russian bank promised that the building located near the Belarusian Circus will be completed within a year. It will have modern offices, shops, and restaurants.
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All