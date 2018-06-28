Alexander Lukashenko commends good level of cooperation with Sberbank

The Belarusian President met with the chairman of Sberbank Herman Gref and commended the good level of cooperation with the bank. Alexander Lukashenko expressed gratitude to Herman Gref for active investment and lending to the country’s economy.

The financial corporation began investing in Belarus 8 years ago, when it repurchased the shares of BPS-Bank. Over this time, direct investment has amounted to 4 billion dollars. A player of this level on the Belarusian market is the best confirmation of the country's attractiveness to foreign capital.