А. Lukashenko visits eco-market near Minsk

It is necessary to put food markets in order and provide access to them for ordinary farmers. This was the order given by Alexander Lukashenko today while visiting an eco-market near Minsk. It is located at the Valerianovo shopping mall. The multifunctional centre was built on the instructions of the head of state. The idea was to make sure that the farmer's products reach the tables of the citizens at a good price.





While the President was visiting the eco-market, the trade centre worked as usual, without any restrictions for customers. Alexander Lukashenko was convinced about it when he walked along the aisles. Vegetables, cheeses made according to the old Belarusian and best European recipes, phyto-teas, fresh herbs, honey, meat delicacies сan satisfy every taste! The President talked to farmers and managers of agricultural enterprises about how their farms were developing, whether their products were in demand, whether the conditions were satisfactory and what else needed to be done to develop private initiative in rural areas.

