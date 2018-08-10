Main condition for successful operation of enterprise is high quality of its products. President visits Gomselmash

During his working visit to Gomel region, Alexander Lukashenko visited the plant Gomselmash and studied the prospects for the development of the enterprise. In the next few years the enterprise shall improve the quality and produce new models of equipment faster. Alexander Lukashenko instructed to present the work of a new modern high-performance super-combine, which is not inferior to world analogues, but at the same time it is cheaper. It has already been assembled this summer. Novelties, increase of reliability of the equipment, search of new sales markets will allow providing steady work of the plant.

Today Gomselmash is used in the fields of all the continents of the planet. Our equipment can be found in Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt. 40% of the market of Argentina is presented by our forage combine harvester Palesse.

At the same time, the Eurasian market is highly competitive. Therefore, new machines with world-level know-hows are needed. For example, mapping. It allows you to obtain grain yield and moisture maps. This provides for the accuracy of harvesting and accurate forecasts of future planting. Today the super machine is tested on high-yielding fields. In all respects, it is on par with the world leaders, except for the price. It is 2.5 times cheaper. The car will become an image model of Gomselmash.

Another novelty is a machine with a gas engine using methane. It allows one to save up to 50% in fuel.

Of course, the company has problems. For example, it needs a state guarantee for 3 investment projects. The President demands money-back guarantees from Gomselmash.

On the whole, the President has a positive feeling about the enterprise. The smooth development of the holding is one of the reasons why it will not be sold even to a large investor. Only in the last 7 years Gomselmash has gained over 2 billion dollars from import substitution.