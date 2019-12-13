3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov on his birthday
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Imangali Tasmagambetov on his birthday. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the head of state.
"I am confident that your rich experience of leadership, high professionalism and persistent consistency in achieving the set goals will continue to help improve the activities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, further strengthen its authority in the international arena, as well as make a significant contribution to preserving peace and stability of the CSTO member states," the message of birthday greetings reads.
Alexander Lukashenko expressed gratitude to the CSTO Secretary General for supporting the initiatives of the Belarusian chairmanship in the organization and joint work during the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, which was recently held in Minsk.
The Head of State wished Imangali Tasmagambetov good health, inexhaustible vitality, success in his responsible post, happiness and well-being.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All