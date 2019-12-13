Alexander Lukashenko congratulates CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov on his birthday

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Imangali Tasmagambetov on his birthday. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the head of state.

"I am confident that your rich experience of leadership, high professionalism and persistent consistency in achieving the set goals will continue to help improve the activities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, further strengthen its authority in the international arena, as well as make a significant contribution to preserving peace and stability of the CSTO member states," the message of birthday greetings reads.

Alexander Lukashenko expressed gratitude to the CSTO Secretary General for supporting the initiatives of the Belarusian chairmanship in the organization and joint work during the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, which was recently held in Minsk.