Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Muslims on Uraza Bayram holiday

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the believers of the Muslim confession on Uraza Bayram holiday, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

The holiday Uraza-Abayram is a symbol of the unbreakable bond of generations, spiritual purity and creation, mercy and love for neighbor, the head of state noted.

"This joyful event unites believers, fills people's hearts with kindness and bright light, humanity and mutual understanding," the congratulatory message reads. - Along with representatives of other faiths, the Muslims of Belarus contribute to the preservation of traditional values, promote the development of the unique cultural heritage of our country, maintain the atmosphere of tolerance and openness," the message of greetings reads.