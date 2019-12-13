3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Muslims on Uraza Bayram holiday
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the believers of the Muslim confession on Uraza Bayram holiday, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.
The holiday Uraza-Abayram is a symbol of the unbreakable bond of generations, spiritual purity and creation, mercy and love for neighbor, the head of state noted.
"This joyful event unites believers, fills people's hearts with kindness and bright light, humanity and mutual understanding," the congratulatory message reads. - Along with representatives of other faiths, the Muslims of Belarus contribute to the preservation of traditional values, promote the development of the unique cultural heritage of our country, maintain the atmosphere of tolerance and openness," the message of greetings reads.
Alexander Lukashenko wished all Muslims good health and well-being: "May this day bring warmth and comfort, happiness and good luck to every home.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All