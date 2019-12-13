Alexander Lukashenko congratulates President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov on Independence Day

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov on Independence Day, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

“This holiday symbolizes the unity of the people who have passed a long way of statehood formation. Over the years of sovereignty Minsk and Bishkek have managed not only to carefully preserve the common historical heritage, but also to expand contacts in many areas,” reads the message of congratulations.

The head of state noted that the successful cooperation of the two countries in regional organizations is a clear proof of the high level of Belarusian-Kyrgyz relations built on trust and partnership. “We have once again made sure of this when joining the SCO, having received important support from Bishkek. I am confident that the existing friendly ties between Belarus and Kyrgyzstan will steadily grow stronger, and practical interaction will be filled with new projects,” the President emphasized.