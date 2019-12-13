Alexander Lukashenko congratulates President of Pakistan on Independence Day

On behalf of the Belarusian people and on his own behalf, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani people on Independence Day.

"Our countries have been developing interaction on the basis of partnership and trust for many years. This year we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, held a number of bilateral events, which, I am sure, will contribute to the prosperity of Belarus and Pakistan," reads the message of congratulations to Asif Ali Zardari.

In his letter of congratulations to Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the President of Belarus thanked for supporting Belarus' accession to the SCO and reiterated readiness for further fruitful work on international platforms.

"I am confident that the organization of joint events identified during our conversation in Astana will allow us to launch a new stage in the development of bilateral relations," the head of state stressed.

Alexander Lukashenko expressed hope to meet with the leaders of Pakistan during his visit to Islamabad and discuss steps to further expand mutually beneficial cooperation between the two states.