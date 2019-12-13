Alexander Lukashenko greets workers and veterans of Belarusian Railways on professional holiday

"The Belarusian Railway, which has more than 150 years history, is still one of the brightest, most recognizable modern brands of our country and the leader of the national transportation system. Every year, nearly 65 million passengers choose trains to travel in Belarus and abroad. In total, the railway freight delivery exceeds 130 million tons. This is a merit of friendly and professional staff of many thousands of people," the congratulatory message reads.



The head of the state noted that Belarusian Railways is constantly working to electrify new sections, upgrade the rolling stock and implement modern information technologies in different services. "I am convinced that Belarusian railway workers will keep and increase their production and technical potential, remaining in the vanguard of the transport industry of the country," stressed Alexander Lukashenko.



