President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulates his compatriots on Independence Day of Republic of Belarus (Republic Day) and 80th anniversary of Belarus' liberation from Nazi invaders, BelTA informs

"This holiday has bound together the continuity of centuries-old traditions, military and labor valor and modern achievements of our people with its majesty and spiritual power," the message of greetings reads. - The liberation of Minsk from the Nazi invaders has inspired the Belarusians with rapturous joy and confidence in the establishment of peace in their native land, predetermined the complete liberation of Belarus from the Nazi invaders and has forever become a national symbol of freedom and independence.

The unconquered Motherland, which crushed the aggressor, was reborn from the ruins, overcame the heavy consequences of the merciless war and is now moving forward with dignity on the sovereign path of development, stated the Belarusian leader.

"We are courageously looking forward to tomorrow and will do our best to make our descendants proud of us, as we are proud of the generations of Belarusians who stood up to defend the Fatherland, worked selflessly and believed in the happy future of their children and grandchildren," the President stressed.