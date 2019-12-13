Alexander Lukashenko invites Malaysia to intensify bilateral contacts

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the Supreme Ruler of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim on the National Day of Malaysia on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

“Our countries share views on a wide range of issues on the international agenda, support further movement to build a multipolar world. Belarus is open to cooperation in agriculture, industry, food supply, information technology, education. We hope to intensify bilateral contacts and conduct mutual visits at various levels. We are ready to work together to develop the legal framework,” the message of greetings reads.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Sultan Ibrahim and his relatives health and happiness, and the friendly Malaysian people peace and prosperity.