Alexander Lukashenko invites Malaysia to intensify bilateral contacts
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the Supreme Ruler of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim on the National Day of Malaysia on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.
“Our countries share views on a wide range of issues on the international agenda, support further movement to build a multipolar world. Belarus is open to cooperation in agriculture, industry, food supply, information technology, education. We hope to intensify bilateral contacts and conduct mutual visits at various levels. We are ready to work together to develop the legal framework,” the message of greetings reads.
Alexander Lukashenko wished Sultan Ibrahim and his relatives health and happiness, and the friendly Malaysian people peace and prosperity.
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
