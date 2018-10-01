Alexander Lukashenko invites Premier Xi Jinping to visit Belarus

President Alexander Lukashenko has invited Xi Jinping to visit Belarus next year. The countries are linked by comprehensive strategic partnership. This high level of interaction I supported by the official Beijing with only four states, including Belarus. The Chinese capital is present in many areas of the economy of our country. One of the pilot projects of the two countries is Industrial Park "Great Stone", which already has 37 registered residents including high-tech companies from China, Belarus, Russia, Austria and Germany.

By the way, China today celebrated is national holiday. On this occasion the Head of State congratulated the leader of the PRC and the friendly people of this country.