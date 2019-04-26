President Alexander Lukashenko calls for coordination of actions between countries participating in "The Belt and Road" initiative

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko took part in the Second Forum of International Cooperation "The Belt and Road". More than 5 years have passed since the proclamation by China of a single platform for cooperation. Belarus was one of the first to appreciate and support the idea of the leadership of the Middle Kingdom to create trans-national trade corridors. And today our country became the main European logistics center within the framework of the Chinese initiative.



Alexander Lukashenko today took part in a session at the highest level. In his speech, the President presented the proposals of the Belarusian side for the development of a global initiative and for deepening cooperation in the Eurasian space with an emphasis on creating an equal and transparent system international trade. The Belarusian leader urged to coordinate the actions of the countries participating in “The Belt and Road” initiative, in order to expand economic cooperation and remove the existing barriers.



