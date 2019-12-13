3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko holds subbotnik in his small homeland
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is planting an apple orchard in his small homeland on the day of the national subbotnik, BELTA reports.
The fruit orchard will consist of 411 apple trees. 186 trees have already been planted (93 - apple variety "Belarusian Sweet" and 93 - apple variety "Syabryna").
The head of state has a special warm attitude to his small homeland. "My heart belongs to this corner of Belarus. This is my place of strength. This land, the people who live in it, have taught me to love my country and my people. And I will never get tired of thanking my small motherland for the happy years of my childhood and my youth spent here. For the energy that this land still nourishes me with today," he admitted last July at the "Kupalye" ("Alexandria Gathers Friends") festival.
