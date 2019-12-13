Potential of central region and socio-economic development for five-year period analyzed during President's visit to Soligorsk

The development of the Minsk Region largely determines the development of the whole country. This was stated by Alexander Lukashenko today at a meeting with regional authorities. The Head of State has already held similar meetings in Brest, Mogilev and Grodno. As for the capital region, there was a time when Minsk Region was among the outsiders, but in recent years the situation has leveled off. Alexander Lukashenko is going to provide the Minsk Region with 2-3 major investment projects in the next five years. In addition to traditional ones, new enterprises should appear. One of the region’s major productions is Belaruskaly. It is a national treasure, pride, one of the pillars of Belarusian exports. Today the enterprise works stably and brings currency. By the way, the President is expected to visit one of its enterprises, where they will talk about the results of the potash giant and the implementation of the investment project for the construction of a potassium nitrate plant at the site of the Soligorsk enterprise.

