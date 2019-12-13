Alexander Lukashenko: they try to discredit Belarus authorities by fakes

The meeting on personnel issues was held at the Palace of Independence. The officials on key posts were determined. The President announced the possible composition of the administrative apparatus. The decisions of this Thursday concerned the diplomatic corps, the Ministry of Economy and the local government.



While making staff appointments, Alexander Lukashenko spoke out on the current electoral campaign. Electoral technologies and a wide variety of fakes are used, the purpose of which is to discredit the authorities. The authorities are doing everything to calmly pass these months being open and honest, talking to people.



Alexander Lukashenko appointed the district leaders in advance. Andrei Sedukov was approved by the President on the post of the head of the District Executive Committee of Krichev.



The Head of the State also drew attention to the agriculture. According to him, Krichev District is a very important eastern region, which should be paid special attention to.



Cement plant is one of the key industries in Krichev District. We need to build up capacity to increase the exports. It will be necessary for the Chairman to deal with the enterprise, people, the agricultural sector.



The President’s urged local vertical to work in industry and agriculture and pay attention to working with people.



Alexander Ganevich was appointed ambassador of Belarus to Switzerland



Our country is often called Belarusian Switzerland, implying not only a similar atmosphere, nature, but also the situation, as well as the role of Minsk in modern geopolitics. Neutrality and peace are our key policy. Alexander Ganevich will now work in Switzerland as an ambassador. Parliamentarians and diplomats contributed to the development of our relations. The Embassy of the confederation was opened in February. The President pointed to the economic potential and export growth. The entire turnover is more than a quarter of a billion dollars. More than a hundred companies with Swiss capital work with us.



Andrei Molchan will represent Belarus in Venezuela. The political will of the leaders made it possible to create a strong base of relations in the energy and industry, agriculture and the humanitarian sphere once. But, the development of Belarusian-Venezuelan cooperation slowed down now.



Andrei Molchan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Venezuela:



“We need to carefully analyze the situation there and work out the most effective and mutually beneficial forms in the current difficult conditions.”



