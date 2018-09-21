Alexander Lukashenko to hold talks with Vladimir Putin in Sochi today

President Alexander Lukashenko is staying on a working visit in Russia. It is planned that today in Sochi, top-level negotiations will be held with the participation of the governments of the two countries. Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin will also hold a bilateral personal meeting and discuss the Belarusian-Russian cooperation.

It is expected that the parties will consider in detail a wide range of issues in the spheres of agriculture, industry, trade and economic and financial interaction, cooperation in the oil and gas sector, as well as the union and integration themes.