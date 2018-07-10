3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko: Work of agrarians is most self-sacrificing one
In the world, there is no labor more self-sacrificing than the labor of agrarians. A solemn event in the Belynichi district began today with these words of the Head of State. For a significant contribution to the development of agriculture and high production performance, the collective of the legendary farm Rodina was awarded the president's gratitude and a car Geely Atlas. The history of the collective farm Rodina has become indicative for the whole agro-industrial complex. Today it is difficult to believe that the economy was unprofitable. Having overcome difficult times, it has created a modern and successful high-efficiency production.
Rodina is a strong farm in the Belynichi district with the best results in the region. Today more than 40 percent of the grain in the region is threshed here. Two years ago a farm was built here for 1200 animals. The farm fully provides itself with feed. The experience of Rodina, innovative approaches and a business attitude should be a guide for the whole region.
Excellent conditions for life and work have been created here. More than half of the employees are young people. More than 80% of school graduates return to Rodina. The farm has a special atmosphere. On holidays all workers gather in a specially built amphitheater. The local museum presents about a thousand exhibits that tell about the history of Rodina.
