Alexander Lukashenko: Three Slavic peoples should solve military conflict in Ukraine

President Alexander Lukashenko voiced the theme of importance of peace in the neighboring country at the plenary session of the first forum of the regions of the two states. Belarus is ready to help resolve the conflict in the east of Ukraine, because this is a common misfortune for our countries.

Alexander Lukashenko points out that if Belarus needs to be included in the settlement of the conflict, then it will act only on the basis of agreements between the Ukrainian and Russian sides.

Alexander Lukashenko also stressed that Belarus is committed to a substantive and constructive dialogue with Ukraine in all areas in a spirit of trust and mutual support. Our country is ready to participate in modernization of the infrastructure of Ukrainian cities, to supply equipment and to enter the markets of third countries together. The amount of contracts signed at the first forum of the regions of Belarus and Ukraine, has already exceeded $ 100 million.

Speaking of prospects, the countries agreed to raise the trade turnover from 8 to 10 billion dollars. Before participating in the plenary session of the forum, the Presidents of Belarus and Ukraine talked in a bilateral format. The Presidents focused on the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation through the prism of the potential of direct contacts at the regional level. Alexander Lukashenko noted that the events of the first day of the forum had gone well the day before.