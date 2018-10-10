Alexander Lukashenko pinning great hopes on activity of Mikhail Babich in Belarus

The period of work of the new ambassador of Russia to Belarus, Mikhail Babich, should be very efficient. Alexander Lukashenko expressed such hope today during a meeting with a Russian diplomat, who also has a status of the special representative of the Russian President for the development of trade and economic cooperation with Belarus.

The main economic and political news of the Union State this week will be the 5th Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Russia, which starts in Mogilev. On Friday, the culmination of the large-scale event will be the Plenary meeting, which will be attended by presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin. It is planned that the leaders will hold a bilateral meeting.