Alexander Lukashenko meets with Latvian ex-president

Today, Alexander Lukashenko met with the former President of Latvia. These days he is visiting Minsk. The conversation with the politician was very sincere. Guntis Ulmanis admits that he warmly recalls meetings with the Belarusian President and could not miss the opportunity to talk this time. In the conversation, the guest recalled that the President of Belarus was expected in Riga.

A variety of topics were discussed, close contacts were noted between the citizens of our countries. Guntis Ulmanis is visiting Belarus to participate in events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the independence of Latvia, which will be celebrated on November 18.

