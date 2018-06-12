PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Alexander Lukashenko meets with State Secretary of Union State Grigory Rapota

It is symbolic that the meeting took place on the day of the national holiday, the Day of Russia. The parties discussed the preparation and agenda of the forthcoming meeting of the Supreme State Council, which will take place in Minsk in a week. The leaders of Belarus and Russia will take part in it. It is planned that an agreement on priority directions and tasks for the development of the Union State until the 2022 will be submitted for approval of the Presidents.

