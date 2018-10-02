3.82 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.24 BYN
Alexander Lukashenko meets with Minister of Communications and Informatization
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met with the Minister of Communication and Informatization.
This is the first public report of Konstantin Shulgan to the Head of State. The decree "On management of radio spectrum was discussed at the Palace of Independence." New feature will allow the participants of the European games, foreign journalists and guests to temporarily use radio without registration and payment. The Head of State supported the proposed draft decree.