Alexander Lukashenko meets new Ambassador of Russia to Belarus Mikhail Babich
The period of work of the new ambassador of Russia to Belarus, Mikhail Babich, should be very efficient. Alexander Lukashenko expressed such hope today during a meeting with a Russian diplomat, who also has a status of the special representative of the Russian President for the development of trade and economic cooperation with Belarus.
The main economic and political news of the Union State this week will be the 5th Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Russia, which starts in Mogilev. On Friday, the culmination of the large-scale event will be the Plenary meeting, which will be attended by presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin. It is planned that the leaders will hold a bilateral meeting.
Today, our country has close contacts with 80 regions of Russia. By the way, according to the results of the 5th forum of regions, a significant economic effect of half a billion dollars is expected!
This will be a good addition to the turnover, which last year exceeded $ 32 million. For the first half of 2018, this figure is already more than 23 billion.
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
