Alexander Lukashenko meets with Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill
Frank dialogue about peace and security in Minsk. Alexander Lukashenko talked today with the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill.The solemn meeting of the head of the Russian Orthodox Church was held in the Palace of Independence. His Holiness the Patriarch is in Belarus for the third day. During this time, he has already performed the divine service and the rite of great consecration of the All Saints Memorial Church. The Belarusian leader warmly welcomed the guest, for whom this is already the 5th visit to our country.
In a conversation with the Patriarch, Alexander Lukashenko emphasized the importance of unity in the church. And in difficult moments, Minsk is always ready to give an opportunity for dialogue to both politicians and the clergy.
The most important topics of spirituality and morality of society will be discussed today in Minsk at the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church, at these moments the Belarusian leader meets with its representatives. The visit of Patriarch Kirill is timed to the celebration of the 1030th anniversary of the Baptism of Russia.
