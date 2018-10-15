Alexander Lukashenko meets with Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill

Frank dialogue about peace and security in Minsk. Alexander Lukashenko talked today with the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill.The solemn meeting of the head of the Russian Orthodox Church was held in the Palace of Independence. His Holiness the Patriarch is in Belarus for the third day. During this time, he has already performed the divine service and the rite of great consecration of the All Saints Memorial Church. The Belarusian leader warmly welcomed the guest, for whom this is already the 5th visit to our country.