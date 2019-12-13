Alexander Lukashenko assumes office of President of Belarus

The most important political event of the year took place at the Independence Palace. Alexander Lukashenko has taken office of the President of Belarus. The motorcade of the Head of State drove all over the capital and headed for the Independence Palace, where about 700 hundred guests were waiting for the newly elected President. In a solemn atmosphere, the soldiers of the guard of honour brought the state flag. Alexander Lukashenko took the oath of allegiance to his people and the Fatherland in the Belarusian language, putting the right hand on the Constitution.



At the solemn ceremony the Head of State said that he was taking office with a sense of pride for his people. Alexander Lukashenko noted that this year will go down in history as an extremely emotional one and thanked everyone who defended our sovereignty and independence. The President drew the attention of the guests that it is necessary to return the country to a safe life, which has always been in our country, to come to an agreement for the sake of the future. Everything will be done in Belarus to preserve peace.

