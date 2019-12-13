3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko assumes office of President of Belarus
The most important political event of the year took place at the Independence Palace. Alexander Lukashenko has taken office of the President of Belarus. The motorcade of the Head of State drove all over the capital and headed for the Independence Palace, where about 700 hundred guests were waiting for the newly elected President. In a solemn atmosphere, the soldiers of the guard of honour brought the state flag. Alexander Lukashenko took the oath of allegiance to his people and the Fatherland in the Belarusian language, putting the right hand on the Constitution.
At the solemn ceremony the Head of State said that he was taking office with a sense of pride for his people. Alexander Lukashenko noted that this year will go down in history as an extremely emotional one and thanked everyone who defended our sovereignty and independence. The President drew the attention of the guests that it is necessary to return the country to a safe life, which has always been in our country, to come to an agreement for the sake of the future. Everything will be done in Belarus to preserve peace.
Oath of allegiance to the Belarusian people and the President
After the inauguration ceremony, Belarusian servicemen took an oath of allegiance to the people and the President. Alexander Lukashenko thanked them for preserving peace and stability in the country during this difficult period. Addressing them, Alexander Lukashenko remarked that under the current difficult conditions the national security system has proved its effectiveness and readiness to respond to any challenges and threats. The Belarusian military swore before the people and the Commander-in-Chief that they are always ready to reliably protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our Motherland.
