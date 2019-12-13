PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Alexander Lukashenko to hear report on topical issues of information policy

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will hear a report on topical issues of information policy, BELTA reports.

Among the participants of the event are Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, Minister of Information, Press Secretary of the President and Chairman of Belteleradiocompany.

