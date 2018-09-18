3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko studies novelties of domestic production
In the exhibition complex Belexpo the President studied today interesting novelties of domestic production: winter special equipment, sports equipment and musical instruments. Belarusian snowcatchers for compacting ski runs and an ice-filling machine were made at the MTZ. Localization of prototypes is still about 50%, but next year it should be completely Belarusian. Domestic manufacturers have started production of ski equipment: boots, bindings, ski poles, skis - all that is necessary for schoolchildren and beginners. Among the exhibits there were also musical instruments: pianos, guitars, cymbals, button accordion. Alexander Lukashenko ordered to renew the production of these goods after the meeting with creative youth in March.
Sport and art are those spheres that help to educate and develop our children from all sides. Outfits of domestic production, as well as musical instruments, are cheaper and more affordable for those who want to develop their talents.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All