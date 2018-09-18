Alexander Lukashenko studies novelties of domestic production

In the exhibition complex Belexpo the President studied today interesting novelties of domestic production: winter special equipment, sports equipment and musical instruments. Belarusian snowcatchers for compacting ski runs and an ice-filling machine were made at the MTZ. Localization of prototypes is still about 50%, but next year it should be completely Belarusian. Domestic manufacturers have started production of ski equipment: boots, bindings, ski poles, skis - all that is necessary for schoolchildren and beginners. Among the exhibits there were also musical instruments: pianos, guitars, cymbals, button accordion. Alexander Lukashenko ordered to renew the production of these goods after the meeting with creative youth in March.