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Alexander Lukashenko Appoints Belarusian Ambassadors to Libya and Afghanistan
Text by:Editorial office news.by
On June 11, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko appointed Belarusian ambassadors to two countries, BelTA reports.
Yevgeny Sobolevsky has been appointed concurrent Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to the State of Libya. He currently heads the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Egypt, and concurrently represents the country's interests in Algeria, Oman, and Sudan. He is also the Permanent Representative of Belarus to the League of Arab States.
Alexander Ogorodnikov, currently serving as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Uzbekistan, has also been appointed concurrent Ambassador to Afghanistan.