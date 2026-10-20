Alexander Lukashenko Approves Draft Amendments to Treaty on Customs Code of EAEU

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 368, approving the draft protocol amending the Treaty on the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union dated April 11, 2017, as a basis for negotiations, the Belarusian leader's press service reported.

The draft protocol includes amendments recognized by the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states as priority ones and aimed at resolving problematic issues in customs regulation. This includes, among other things, container and piggyback transportation, the use of navigation seals, the unification of electronic document management, streamlining the import of marine products, and preventing cases of false transit of goods.

The State Customs Committee is authorized to conduct negotiations on the draft protocol and sign it.