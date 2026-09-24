Alexander Lukashenko: Belarus and Pakistan Need to Intensify Economic Relations

Belarus and Pakistan need to intensify their economic relations. Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko stated this during a meeting with the Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, BelTA reports.

The head of state noted that good relations have been established between the leadership of the two countries. "It is encouraging to think that we will achieve much more—though we are already working quite well. However, the level of political and parliamentary interaction we currently have clearly does not match the level of economic ties between Belarus and Pakistan," the President said.

Alexander Lukashenko recalled that, during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, an agreement was reached to significantly intensify economic relations in the near future, particularly this year and next. "Shehbaz is deeply engaged in our relationship. But, frankly speaking, I would like us to ensure everything is done on time," the head of state emphasized.

"A highly important issue is establishing normal financial exchanges and normal financial relations between our states. I reckon this is within your power today, given the role you play globally—especially considering your efforts to resolve the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz," the President continued.

He expressed confidence that establishing a normal payment infrastructure between the two nations would significantly boost trade and economic cooperation, which is currently experiencing a slight decline.

"Recently, we have seen a drop in trade between our two countries. This largely depends on the existing payment infrastructure. On our side, there are no problems or delays regarding payment processing. I believe and hope that following your visit, these issues will be resolved on the Pakistani side as well," the Belarusian leader said.