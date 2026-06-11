Alexander Lukashenko Expresses Condolences on Death of Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent a message of condolences to King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua on the death of Princess Bajrakitiyabha. The Belarusian leader's press service reported this.

"A devoted daughter of Thailand has passed away. She dedicated herself to improving the well-being of citizens, especially women, the socioeconomic development of the state, and enhancing its authority on the international stage," the message of condolences reads.

Thailand has declared a 15-day national mourning period following the death of the princess.

The President expressed confidence that the memory and love of Princess Bajrakitiyabha will forever remain in the hearts of the Kingdom's subjects.