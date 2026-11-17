Alexander Lukashenko answered questions from the French magazine Le Point. The interview with the Belarusian leader was conducted by TV presenter, correspondent, and writer Anne Nivat, BelTA reports.

The socio-political weekly magazine Le Point was founded in 1972. Its circulation is approximately 280,000 copies. Its online resources and mobile app are visited by approximately 7.5 million unique users per month. Le Point's target audience is political and business circles, which have significant potential for shaping the state agenda and making strategic decisions.