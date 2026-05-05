Alexander Lukashenko proposes planting beautiful garden near Minsk

At a meeting with the leadership of the Council of Ministers, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proposed planting a beautiful garden near Minsk, BELTA reports.

At the meeting, the president drew attention to the reclaimed lands belonging to the Dzerzhinsky agricultural complex and proposed a possible use for them. "It's beautiful—I looked at it today and yesterday. But I think it's better for us to cultivate these lands. I know what we need near Minsk. I would plant a garden. A good garden, we know how to do that," he suggested.

"There's this guy in Molodechno (referring to the head of the SPARTAN-AGRO farm – BELTA). He knows how to do it. He would help him if needed," the head of state added.

The president also clarified that the area has the necessary water resources for planting an orchard: "There's a river there, take as much water as you want. But for a garden, for irrigation, you need water."