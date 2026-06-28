Belarus and China Declare 2026-2027 Years of Industrial Cooperation

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is on a working visit to China. On 29 June, he held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meeting began in a working format, during which both leaders gave a highly positive assessment of bilateral cooperation, noting that Belarus-China relations have reached their peak.

The talks continued over a traditional family-style lunch — a format that goes beyond standard diplomatic protocol and reflects a special level of personal trust between the two leaders.

Upon his arrival in China, Alexander Lukashenko was received as a distinguished guest and close friend. He was welcomed with a red carpet and an honour guard. This marks his 17th visit to China. The two countries maintain an unprecedented level of cooperation as all-weather and comprehensive strategic partners, built on the long-standing friendship between their leaders.

Lukashenko on his visit to China: “It feels like coming home”

The partnership between Belarus and China is entering a new stage — shifting from individual projects to large-scale industrial cooperation. An agreement on trade in services and investment was signed, while regional cooperation is also expanding. The first Forum of Regions with China’s Gansu Province is scheduled to take place soon.

China firmly supports Belarus’s development path in line with its national interests. Belarus, in turn, shares China’s vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind and believes that dialogue between nations is essential for reducing geopolitical tensions.

During the meeting, Xi Jinping said:

“It is a great pleasure to welcome you again, my dear friend. I am very glad to see you. We meet and communicate frequently and hold substantive dialogues on a wide range of issues in a timely manner. China and Belarus are ironclad friends. Our relations have withstood all tests of international turbulence, and our friendship continues to grow stronger. Our cooperation is comprehensive, keeps pace with the times, and constantly brings new results. In international affairs, we also maintain close contact. I believe that current Belarus-China relations are at a historic peak.”

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Alexander Lukashenko thanked his counterpart for the meeting and noted the regular nature of their high-level dialogue, which allows both sides to align their positions on strategic partnership. He also expressed gratitude for China’s support of the initiative to develop industrial cooperation between the two countries in the current and coming years.

From traditional trade to multifaceted economic partnership

Over the past years, Belarus and China have moved from conventional trade to a broad-based economic partnership. Trade in goods and services is approaching a record $12 billion. One-third of Belarusian exports to China consists of food products, which must meet China’s high standards of quality and biosecurity.

Belarusian Ambassador to China Alexander Chervyakov noted strong growth in bilateral trade this year, with Belarusian exports increasing by 27%. He emphasised that Belarusian companies are steadily improving product quality and packaging to remain competitive on the Chinese market.

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The leaders continued their discussions during the informal family lunch. First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov described this format as unique in international practice and said that Belarus highly values the special trust it reflects. He added that during the meeting, the leaders discussed key aspects of bilateral relations, including economic cooperation, and stressed the need to deepen investment and economic ties across all areas.

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“Great Stone” Industrial Park to create 17,000 new jobs in five years

The flagship of Belarus-China cooperation, the Great Stone Industrial Park, serves as a key platform for China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Thousands of jobs have already been created there, with plans to add another 17,000 positions over the next five years. Clusters in mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and logistics continue to develop.

By the end of 2030, the park aims to attract up to $500 million in investment. Experts note that China is increasingly transferring advanced technologies — including robotics, artificial intelligence, and various manufacturing technologies — to Belarus, which offers convenient logistics.

2026 and 2027 declared Years of Industrial Cooperation

Belarus and China have officially designated 2026 and 2027 as Years of Industrial Cooperation. Priority areas include microelectronics and instrument engineering, unmanned systems, and medicine.