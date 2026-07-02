Belarus and Indonesia demonstrate common goals and support each other at international forums. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Jakarta following talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, BELTA reports.

Belarus and Indonesia signed agreements worth tens of millions of dollars.

"Sincere friendship and fruitful cooperation have linked our countries for over thirty years. In fact, it's been much longer, since when diplomatic relations were established in 1993, our republic—the BSSR—had already had experience interacting with Indonesia. From the very first sessions of the UN General Assembly, the Belarusian delegation categorically opposed the colonial oppression of Indonesia and demanded an end to attempts to stifle Indonesian independence by military means," the head of state stated. "You successfully addressed this issue. And today, at international forums, Minsk and Jakarta demonstrate their shared goals and support each other."

"You have set ambitious goals for the country. We stand by you," Alexander Lukashenko assured.