Belarus Reconsiders Strict New Licensing Standards for Private Healthcare Providers

MINSK — During a government meeting on licensing regulations, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko addressed a new initiative aiming to overhaul the qualifications required for personnel at private medical clinics, state news agency BelTA reports.

The draft bill "On Amending Laws Regarding Licensing," developed by the Ministry of Economy, proposes significantly stricter criteria for healthcare professionals seeking employment in the private sector. Among the key changes, the bill suggests increasing the required state-sector work experience from three to seven years and making a "First Category" qualification mandatory, extending this rule to nursing and mid-level medical staff.

"Many question the expediency of these proposed changes to private healthcare employment requirements," the Head of State noted. "Does this mean state institutions are turning into a springboard for private businesses, or is there more to it?"

The President requested analytical data detailing how many medical professionals are leaving for commercial clinics and their underlying motives.

"Is this migration of healthcare workers to the private sector widespread? How will these proposed measures help reinforce staffing reserves in state medical institutions?" Alexander Lukashenko inquired. "On the flip side, if we leave everything as it is, to what extent will private medicine remain involved in addressing the state's social objectives? And more broadly, how effectively is the public-private partnership operating in this field?"

"Ultimately, we need to take a comprehensive look at both public and private healthcare. We always say: 'Let’s create equal conditions' and so forth. But are those conditions truly equal? It is highly likely that some issues here also boil down to pricing and rates," the Head of State concluded.